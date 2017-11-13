

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - President Trump is winding up his Asian tour with the last stop in Philippines. The investors are closely watching the geopolitical developments.



Asian shares closed mostly lower, while European shares are trading in the red. Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index point to a lower opening for Wall Street.



As of 6.15 am ET, the Dow futures were slipping 41 points, the S&P 500 futures were shedding 4 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were slipping 8.75 points.



U.S. stocks closed mixed on Friday. The Nasdaq inched up 0.89 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 6,750.94, the Dow slipped 39.73 points or 0.2 percent to 23,442.21 and the S&P 500 edged down 2.32 points or 0.1 percent to 2,582.30.



On the economic front, Treasury Budget for October will be issued at 2.00 pm ET. The economists are looking for a deficit of $58 billion, compared to $8 billion last month.



In the corporate sector, Boeing [BA] and Kuwait based ALAFCO Aviation Lease and Finance Co. finalized an order for 20 additional 737 MAX 8s at the 2017, doubling the lessor's order book for the MAX airplane.



Asian stocks closed mostly down on Monday. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index rose 15.16 points or 0.44 percent to 3,447.84 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed up 61.26 points or 0.21 percent at 29,182.18.



Japanese shares fell sharply to end near two-week low. The Nikkei average tumbled 300.43 points or 1.32 percent to 22,380.99, extending losses for the fourth straight session and marking its lowest closing level since Oct. 31. The broader Topix index finished 0.94 percent lower at 1,783.49.



Australian shares closed slightly lower, dragged down by financials as banks ANZ and Westpac fell sharply after going ex-dividend. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index slid 7.60 points or 0.13 percent to 6,021.80 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 7.10 points or 0.12 percent at 6,097.20.



European shares are trading lower. The CAC 40 of France is down 14.16 points or 0.26 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 15.67 points or 0.12 percent. FTSE 100 of England is down 12.83 points or 0.17 percent. Swiss Market Index is slipping 31.27 points or 0.34 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50, that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.23 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX