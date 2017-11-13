Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Northrop Grumman's Revenue Grew 6%; EPS Surged 10%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily has just published a free post-earnings coverage on Northrop Grumman Corp. (NYSE: NOC), which can be viewed by registering at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=NOC, following the Company's release of its financial results on October 25, 2017, for the third quarter fiscal 2017. The aerospace and defense technology Company exceeded revenue and earnings expectations. Our daily stock reports are accessible for free, and with those to look forward today you also will be signing up for a complimentary member's account at:

Earnings Reviewed

For three months ended September 30, 2017, Northrop's total revenue increased 6% to $6.53 billion from $6.16 billion in Q3 FY16. The increase was primarily due to increase in Aerospace Systems segment's revenue. Total revenue surpassed analysts' expectations of $6.32 billion.

For the reported quarter, Northrop's general and administrative (G&A) expenses increased 0.6% to $666 million from $662 million in Q3 FY16.

During Q3 FY17, Northrop's operating income increased 2.3% to $845 million from $826 million in the same period last year. The increase was due to higher net FAS/CAS pension adjustment and segment operating income. For the reported quarter, the Company's operating margin decreased 50 basis points to 12.9% of revenue from 13.4% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

For the reported quarter, Northrop's net income increased 7% to $645 million on a y-o-y basis from $602 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased 10% to $3.68 on a y-o-y basis from $3.35 in the same period last year. Diluted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations of $2.92.

Northrop's Segment Details

Aerospace Systems - During Q3 FY17, the Aerospace Systems segment's total revenue increased 10.8% to $3.08 billion from $2.78 billion in the same period last year. The increase was due to higher volume on Manned Aircraft and Space programs. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating income increased 7.4% to $334 million from $311 million in Q3 FY16. The segment's operating margin decreased 40 basis points to 10.8% of revenue in Q3 FY17 from 11.2% of revenue in the third quarter of 2016. The decrease was due to changes in contract mix on Manned Aircraft programs.

Mission Systems - During Q3 FY17, the Mission Systems segment's total revenue increased 5.2% to $2.84 billion from $2.70 billion in the same period last year. The increase was due to higher volume for Sensors and Processing and Advanced Capabilities programs. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating income increased 3.4% to $363 million from $351 million in Q3 FY16. The segment's operating margin decreased 20 basis points to 12.8% of revenue in Q3 FY17 from 13.0% of revenue in Q3 2016. The decrease was due to lower margin rates on Cyber and ISR and Sensors and Processing programs.

Technology Services - During Q3 FY17, the Technology Services segment's total revenue decreased 0.6% to $1.18 billion from $1.19 billion in the same period last year. The decrease was due to lower volume for System Modernization and Services. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating income increased 2.3% to $133 million from $130 million in Q3 FY16. The segment's operating margin increased 30 basis points to 11.2% of revenue in Q3 FY17 from 10.9% of revenue in the third quarter of 2016.

Balance Sheet

As on September 30, 2017, Northrop's cash and cash equivalents decreased 26% to $1.88 billion from $2.54 billion on December 31, 2016. For the reported quarter, the Company's net long-term debt decreased 11.7% to $6.23 billion from $7.06 billion in Q4 FY16.

During Q3 FY17, the Company's net accounts receivables increased 33.7% to $4.41 billion from $3.30 billion in the fourth quarter of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's trade accounts payable decreased 3% to $1.51 billion from $1.55 billion in Q4 FY16.

During Q3 FY17, Northrop's cash provided by operating activities increased 27.1% to $938 million from $738 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's free cash flow increased 19.9% to $721 million from $601 million in Q3 FY16.

Outlook

For FY17, Northrop expects total revenue to be $25.50 billion and operating margin to be 13%. The Company estimates diluted EPS to be in the range of $12.90 to $13.10 and free cash flow to be in the range of $1.80 billion to $2.00 billion for fiscal 2017.

Stock Performance

At the closing bell, on Friday, November 10, 2017, Northrop Grumman's stock marginally slipped 0.34%, ending the trading session at $298.13. A total volume of 391.85 thousand shares have exchanged hands. The Company's stock price surged 9.85% in the last three months, 20.09% in the past six months, and 21.60% in the previous twelve months. Moreover, the stock rallied 28.18% since the start of the year. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 22.22 and has a dividend yield of 1.34%. The stock currently has a market cap of $52.07 billion.

