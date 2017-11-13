Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Norfolk Southern's Revenue Grew 6%; EPS Increased 13%

Research Desk Line-up: American Railcar Industries Post Earnings Coverage

Earnings Reviewed

For three months ended September 30, 2017, Norfolk's railway operating revenue increased 6% to $2.67 billion from $2.52 billion in Q3 FY16. The railway operating revenue surpassed analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion.

For the reported quarter, Norfolk's compensation and benefits expenses increased 9% to $755 million from $691 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's depreciation expenses increased 3% to $265 million from $258 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's railway operating expenses increased 3% to $1.76 billion from $1.70 billion in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's operating ratio decreased 160 basis points to 65.9% of revenue from 67.5% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

During Q3 FY17, Norfolk's railway operating income increased 11% to $911 million from $820 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's railway operating margin increased 170 basis points to 34.1% of revenue from 32.4% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

For the reported quarter, Norfolk's net income increased 10% to $506 million on a y-o-y basis from $460 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's diluted EPS increased 13% to $1.75, on a y-o-y basis from $1.55 in the same period last year. Diluted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations of $1.64.

Norfolk's Segment Details

Merchandise - During Q3 FY17, the Merchandise segment's total revenue increased 3% to $1.60 billion from $1.55 billion in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's volume decreased 1% to $627,200 from 630,500 in Q3 FY16.

Intermodal - During Q3 FY17, the Intermodal segment's total revenue increased 8% to $621 million from $575 million in the same period last year. The increase was due to highway conversions, organic growth with the Company's existing customers, and new service offerings. For the reported quarter, the segment's volume increased 4% to $1.04 million from $993,500 in Q3 FY16.

Coal - During Q3 FY17, the Coal segment's total revenue increased 13% to $449 million from $397 million in the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to increased export coal volume and pricing. For the reported quarter, the segment's volume increased 12% to $266,600 from $238,200 million in Q3 FY16.

Balance Sheet

As on September 30, 2017, Norfolk's cash and cash equivalents decreased 24.2% to $724 million from $956 million on December 31, 2016. For the reported quarter, the Company's long-term debt decreased 2.9% to $9.28 billion from $9.56 billion in Q4 FY16.

During Q3 FY17, the Company's net accounts receivables increased 2.9% to $973 million from $945 million in the fourth quarter of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's accounts payable increased 5.9% to $1.29 billion from $1.22 billion in Q4 FY16.

During FY17, Norfolk's YTD cash provided by operating activities increased 6.6% to $2.47 billion from $2.31 billion in the same period last year.

Stock Performance

On Friday, November 10, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $127.15, slightly down 0.66% from its previous closing price of $127.99. A total volume of 1.30 million shares have exchanged hands. Norfolk Southern's stock price surged 6.36% in the last three months, 8.55% in the past six months, and 26.52% in the previous twelve months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have rallied 17.66%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 20.22 and has a dividend yield of 1.92%. At Friday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $36.62 billion.

