

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AECOM Technology Corporation (ACM) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $119.6 million, or $0.74 per share. This was higher than $102.0 million, or $0.65 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 12.5% to $4.86 billion. This was up from $4.32 billion last year.



AECOM Technology Corporation earnings at a glance:



