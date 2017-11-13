

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Veteran American gossip columnist Liz Smith, popularly known as 'The Grand Dame of Dish,' has died. Smith's literary agent said she died of natural causes in New York Sunday. She was 94.



The legendary columnist's more-than-three decades long career entertaining readers is marked by scoops about Donald Trump and Ivana Trump's divorce, and Woody Allen and Mia Farrow's impending parenthood.



Smith used her southern charm to satisfy readers' hunger for gossip about the rich and famous, but never bothered about unfounded rumors, sexual preferences, or who's-sleeping-with-whom.



Her columns were so great in demand that they were at one point syndicated in about 75 papers around the world and read by as many as 50 million people daily. It is estimated that at one point, she had been earning $1 million a year.



During her career, she also wrote for The Washington Post, New York Newsday, New York Post, Fox News, and Cosmopolitan. She worked exclusively with Fox Broadcasting Company with Roger Ailes.



She has won an Emmy for her reporting on Live at Five for WNBC.



Her gossip column at the New York Daily News, titled simply 'Liz Smith', was one of the most widely read in the world for more than 25 years.



Known as the woman who knew everyone's secrets, Smith boasted of a wide range of celebrity friendship, including with Elizabeth Taylor, Lindsay Lohan and Richard Burton.



'News running ahead of itself in a red satin dress' was her definition of gossip.



