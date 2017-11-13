Pro-Trader Daily: Featured Company News - Ritchie Bros Reports Outcome from Houston Auction

Research Desk Line-up: Moody's Post Earnings Coverage

Auction Details

The Company stated that in the two-day auction held on November 08 and 09, 2017, more than 4,900 people from 56 countries registered to bid, including 3,350+ online bidders. The online bidders purchased 56%, or US$25+ million, of the equipment. US buyers purchased 82%, including 44% purchased by Texas buyers. International buyers from Germany, Indonesia, and New Zealand purchased 18% of the equipment.

Equipment in the Houston auction was sold for 590+ owners. The selection included 120+ excavators, 75+ compactors, 55+ skid steers, 50+ loaders, 50+ dozers, 50+ cranes, 335+ truck tractors, 265 trailers, and many more. All items were sold without minimum bids or reserve prices.

Ritchie Bros Achieved Solid Pricing on Both Days of Auction

Alan McVicker, Regional Sales Manager of Ritchie Bros, stated that with strong attendance both onsite and online, the Company has achieved solid pricing on both days of the auction. McVicker thanked all the consignors and buyers and informed that the final Texas auction of 2017 will be in Fort Worth on December 13 and 14, and IronPlanet weekly featured auctions will continue through the rest of the year.

Ritchie Bros' Houston Auctions in 2017

On February 15 and 16, 2017, Ritchie Bros conducted its first multi-day auction of 2017 in Houston, Texas. More than 4,400+ equipment items and trucks were sold in the auction for US$42+ million.

The second Houston auction was conducted in April 2017. More than 4,392 equipment items and trucks were sold in the auction.

Ritchie Bros conducted its third Houston auction in June 2017, selling 4,700+ equipment items and trucks for US$46+ million. Over two action-packed days, June 21 and 22, 2017, more than 4,250 people from 57 countries registered to bid in the auction, including 2,850+ people who registered to bid online.

In August 2017, the Company conducted its fourth Houston auction, selling 3,700+ equipment items and trucks for US$49+ million over two days, August 23 and 24, 2017, and set a new site record for online sales. More than 4,500 people from 58 countries registered to bid in the auction, including 3,000+ online bidders.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc.

Founded in 1958, Ritchie Bros is a global asset management and disposition Company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks, and other assets. Headquartered in Vancouver, BC, Canada, the Company also offers sector-specific solutions including GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Kruse Energy Auctioneers, plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros.

Last Close Stock Review

At the close of trading session on Friday, November 10, 2017, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers' stock price tumbled 10.07% to end the day at $25.36. A total volume of 3.17 million shares were exchanged during the session, which was above the 3-month average volume of 552.88 thousand shares. The Company's shares are trading at a PE ratio of 41.44 and have a dividend yield of 2.68%. At Friday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $3.02 billion.

