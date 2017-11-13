

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LNY) said that it commenced an underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock to raise aggregate proceeds of about $675 million. All of the shares in the offering are to be sold by Alnylam.



Alnylam said it intends to grant the underwriters a 30 day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the number of shares sold. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.



Alnylam noted that it intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including clinical trial costs and other research and development expenses, continued growth of its manufacturing, quality, commercial and medical affairs capabilities.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX