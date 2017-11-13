

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gannett | USA TODAY NETWORK (GCI) announced that two executives have been named to lead the company's two primary businesses: Sharon Rowlands, CEO of ReachLocal, has been named president, USA TODAY NETWORK Marketing Solutions; and Maribel Perez Wadsworth, current chief transformation officer, has been named president, USA TODAY NETWORK.



As part of the new structure, Kevin Gentzel's role as chief revenue officer will expand to leading all advertising and marketing solutions revenue in North America. Additionally, Kris Barton has been named chief product officer, USA TODAY NETWORK.



