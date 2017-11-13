BELLWAY PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, November 13
BELLWAY p.l.c. ('the Company')
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF
PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
13 NOVEMBER 2017
The Company was informed that on 10 November 2017 in Newcastle upon Tyne, the following directors were granted awards in respect of 62,458 ordinary shares in the Company, under the terms of the Bellway plc (2013) Performance Share Plan as follows:
|Number of shares over which an award was granted
|E F Ayres
|28,814
|K D Adey
|16,822
|J M Honeyman
|16,822
The awards, which are in respect of existing shares, are to be held in the Bellway Employee Share Trust (1992) ('the Trust') until at least 10 November 2020. The awards will attract dividend accrual shares and any vested shares which are not sold to pay income tax and national insurance liabilities will be subject to a two year post vesting holding period.
The awards are maximum awards and the degree to which they vest depends on performance targets measure over a three year period ('the performance period'). The performance period to be used commenced on 1 August 2017 and ends on 31 July 2020.
BELLWAY p.l.c.
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF
PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Edward Francis Ayres
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director/PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Bellway p.l.c.
|b)
|LEI
|213800CY4L3HST4FGZ98
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
12.5p ordinary shares
GB0000904986
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Granting of awards under the Company's Performance Share Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
N/A
N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|10 November 2017
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|N/A
BELLWAY p.l.c.
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF
PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Keith Derek Adey
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group Finance Director
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Bellway p.l.c.
|b)
|LEI
|213800CY4L3HST4FGZ98
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
12.5p ordinary shares
GB0000904986
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Granting of awards under the Company's Performance Share Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
N/A
N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|10 November 2017
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|N/A
BELLWAY p.l.c.
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF
PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Jason Michael Honeyman
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Operating Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Bellway p.l.c.
|b)
|LEI
|213800CY4L3HST4FGZ98
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
12.5p ordinary shares
GB0000904986
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Granting of awards under the Company's Performance Share Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
N/A
N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|10 November 2017
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|N/A
Name of contact and telephone number for queries:
Simon Scougall
Group General Counsel & Company Secretary
Bellway p.l.c.
Tel: 0191 217 0717