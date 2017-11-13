BELLWAY PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

BELLWAY p.l.c. ('the Company')

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF

PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

13 NOVEMBER 2017

The Company was informed that on 10 November 2017 in Newcastle upon Tyne, the following directors were granted awards in respect of 62,458 ordinary shares in the Company, under the terms of the Bellway plc (2013) Performance Share Plan as follows:

Number of shares over which an award was granted E F Ayres 28,814 K D Adey 16,822 J M Honeyman 16,822

The awards, which are in respect of existing shares, are to be held in the Bellway Employee Share Trust (1992) ('the Trust') until at least 10 November 2020. The awards will attract dividend accrual shares and any vested shares which are not sold to pay income tax and national insurance liabilities will be subject to a two year post vesting holding period.

The awards are maximum awards and the degree to which they vest depends on performance targets measure over a three year period ('the performance period'). The performance period to be used commenced on 1 August 2017 and ends on 31 July 2020.

BELLWAY p.l.c.

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF

PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Edward Francis Ayres 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director/PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Bellway p.l.c. b) LEI 213800CY4L3HST4FGZ98 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code



12.5p ordinary shares





GB0000904986

b) Nature of the transaction Granting of awards under the Company's Performance Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) £ Nil 28,814 d) Aggregated information







N/A



N/A e) Date of the transaction 10 November 2017 f) Place of the transaction N/A

BELLWAY p.l.c.

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF

PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Keith Derek Adey 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Finance Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Bellway p.l.c. b) LEI 213800CY4L3HST4FGZ98 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code



12.5p ordinary shares





GB0000904986

b) Nature of the transaction Granting of awards under the Company's Performance Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) £ Nil 16,822 d) Aggregated information







N/A



N/A e) Date of the transaction 10 November 2017 f) Place of the transaction N/A

BELLWAY p.l.c.

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF

PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Jason Michael Honeyman 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Operating Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Bellway p.l.c. b) LEI 213800CY4L3HST4FGZ98 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code



12.5p ordinary shares





GB0000904986

b) Nature of the transaction Granting of awards under the Company's Performance Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) £ Nil 16,822 d) Aggregated information







N/A



N/A e) Date of the transaction 10 November 2017 f) Place of the transaction N/A

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Simon Scougall

Group General Counsel & Company Secretary

Bellway p.l.c.

Tel: 0191 217 0717