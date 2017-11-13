FORT LAUDERDALE, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 11/13/17 -- DNA Brands Inc. (OTC PINK: DNAX) is pleased to announce that is has acquired TokenTalk.io -- a Blockchain Consultancy Group focused in the Initial Coin Offering space. TokenTalk.io is now a 100% Wholly Owned Subsidiary of DNAX Brands Inc. www.tokentalk.io

TokenTalk.io entered into the Multi-Billion Dollar Initial Coin Offering (ICO) space in June of this year. They are excited to represent DNA Brands, and deliver on an exciting pipeline of International Projects.

"The team members at the core of the daily operations of TokenTalk.io are located across the world in ICO hotspots such as India, Singapore, and London," said CEO Adrian McKenzie.

Furthermore stated Mr. McKenzie: "The market for ICOs (Initial Coin Offerings) and TGE's (Token Generating Events) are growing exponentially, and we feel that we are well-positioned to capitalize on this opportunity with a proactive advisory team that has been scouting unique businesses, who are exploring ICOs and TGEs as an alternative to traditional financing methods. We believe our pivot into this growing sector to be well-timed, given the on-going strength of Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies in general. The ICO model has been adopted by NASDAQ listed Overstock.com, who are planning a raise of $500 million through an ICO. This gives us the confidence that we are in the right place at the right time. TokenTalk.io acts in an Advisory/ Marketing capacity, helping companies achieve a compliant raise in their chosen jurisdiction. Our pending projects/deals are located in the UK, Ireland and India. We expect to be able to report closings in Q1 2018. This past year has been a barn burner for ICOs, with the following top ten offerings leading the way." Below are companies that have executed successful ICO's as of late, with their respective totals raised:

Filecoin $257,000,000

Tezos $232,319,985

EOS Stage 1 $185,000,000

Paragon $183,157,275

Bancor $153,000,000

Kin $97,041,936

Status $90,000,000

TenX $64,000,000

MobileGO $53,069,235

KyberNetwork $48,000,000

"We will be working closely with TokenTalk.io's management and our shareholders should expect to see continued news flow in regards to the opening of an International Office, Website Upgrades, Speaking Engagements by TokenTalk.io consultants, and most importantly Deal Flow. This sector is in flux but pressure is definitely to the upside. Our focus is to remain 100% SEC compliant. We will be retaining a well-known, International, Highly Regarded Law Firm (Specializing in Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies and ICO's) in short order. This is just the first step in an exciting and profitable journey. TokenTalk.io is structured in such a way that we will receive fees, in the form of Cash and Coins. This will prove to be very lucrative considering that every deal represents Multi-Million Dollar raises. DNA has negotiated at least 70% of all coins paid in fees be retained by DNA. The International Deal Pipeline includes projects in the Collectible Whiskey Sector, Loyalty Marketing Space, as well as an Innovator in Financial Payment Processes and Automation. Our goal is to build DNA Brands as both an Incubator and a Mutual Fund/ Basket of ERC20 and SEC compliant Token Assets. It is exciting and changing times at TokenTalk.io and DNA," concluded CEO Adrian McKenzie.

This press release contains statements that are "Forward-Looking" in nature (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1993, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). All Statements regarding the Company's financial position, potential, business strategy, plans and objectives for future operations are Forward-Looking statements. Many of these statements contain words such as "goal," "aims," "may," "expect," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "would," "exceed," "should," "steady," "plan," "potential," "dramatic," and variations of such words and similar expressions identify Forward-Looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a Forward-Looking statement. Because Forward -Looking statements involve future risks and uncertainties, there are many factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Company cannot predict the actual effect these factors will have on its results and many of the factors and their effects are beyond the Company's control. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise. Given these uncertainties, you should not rely too heavily on these forward-looking statements.

