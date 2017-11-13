BOCA RATON, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 11/13/17 -- Grom Social Enterprises (OTCQB: GRMM) ("Grom" or the "Company"), a holding company for four wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, salutes Caroline Marks, who recently became the youngest surfer ever to qualify for the World Surfing League (WSL) Championship Tour. Caroline is sister of Zach Marks, the founder of the innovative Grom Social website for children between the ages of five and 16, and is actively involved with her brother in creating original content for the site as well as participating in chats with Grom users.

This unprecedented feat was covered by Surfline and SURFER Magazine, and ESPN SportsCenter recognized Caroline's achievement as one of its Top 10 accomplishments of the day. Please click here to view or download video of Caroline on ESPN SportsCenter.

"On behalf of the entire Grom Social organization, we want to congratulate Caroline for her outstanding accomplishment," stated Melvin Leiner, Executive Vice President of Grom Social. "Caroline is the epitome of everything Grom Social stands for. Not only has she worked hard to become a world class athlete at such a young age, but she is also socially responsible and committed to defeating cyberbullying she was personally exposed to at a young age. She brings this same energy to her work at Grom Social, where she has fun and helps to create valuable content that is an inspiration to our millions of users worldwide."

Caroline Marks said, "I have a lot of people to thank for helping me achieve what I can only describe as a 'dream come true'. I want to thank all of my Grom Social co-workers and users around the world for this recognition. My goal both in and out of the water is to fight for the rights of kids around the world who deserve a place where they can interact with other kids free from the worries that plague popular social networks. The Marks family believes that every kid can be 'great' with the right guidance and if provided a strong foundation to success."

Marks grew up in Melbourne Beach, Florida, where she learned to surf with her brothers when she was eight. At the age of 13, she won the first of two Vans US Open of Surfing titles in the Pro Junior division. Those performances earned her a chance to surf in her first WSL Championship Tour event, making her the youngest surfer ever to compete in one. Caroline is also the youngest surfer selected for the USA National Team, the youngest NSSA Open Women's Champion and the youngest wildcard competitor in history to score a spot in the 2015 Swatch Women's Pro at Trestles. In addition, she was a Gold medalist at the 2016 ISA World games and holds 17 national titles.

According to International Management Group (IMG), "Caroline Marks is without a doubt destined for surfing greatness. At just 15 years old, her naturally powerful style in the water has drawn comparisons to perennial powerhouses Carissa Moore and Mark Occhilupo. With an impressive list of record-breaking accolades under her belt already, the sky is the limit for Caroline."

Surfline said, "If you're searching for a prodigy... here you go."

When not surfing or studying, she's a strong anti-cyberbullying advocate, where, together with her brother Zack, she created the "Say No to Bullying!" playlist especially for YouTube Kids. Caroline, Zack, and the entire Grom Social team are devoted to social responsibility, good digital citizenship and positive social interaction within the world of kids' social media.

About Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. operates four primary subsidiaries, including Grom Social, a safe social media platform for kids between the ages of five and 16. Since its beginnings in 2012, Grom Social has attracted kids and parents with the promise of a safe and secure environment where their kids can be entertained and can interact with their peers while learning good digital citizenship.

The Company also owns and operates Top Draw Animation, Inc., an award-winning animation company which produces animated content for Grom Social and other high-profile media properties such as Tom and Jerry, My Little Pony and Disney Animation's Penn Zero: Part-Time Hero. In addition, Grom Educational Services provides web filtering services up to an additional two million children across 3,700 schools and libraries, and Grom Nutritional Services is in the process of creating a line of healthy nutritional supplements for children.

For more information please visit Grom's website at www.gromsocial.com.

