Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Amphenol's Revenue Grew 12.5%; Adjusted EPS Surged 20.5%

Earnings Reviewed

For the three months ended September 30, 2017, Amphenol's net revenue increased 12.5% to $1.84 billion from $1.64 billion in Q3 FY16. The increase was due to growth across the Company's markets including industrial, automotive, mobile devices, military, broadband, commercial air, and IT and data communications. The net revenue figures surpassed analysts' expectations of $1.73 billion.

During Q3 FY17, Amphenol's gross profit increased 12.8% to $606.1 million from $537.3 million in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's railway gross margin increased 10 basis points to 32.9% of revenue from 32.8% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

For the reported quarter, Amphenol's selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) increased 11.4% to $228.2 million from $204.7 million in Q3 FY16.

During Q3 FY17, Amphenol's operating income increased 15.8% to $377.9 million from $326.3 million in the comparable period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's operating margin increased 60 basis points to 20.5% of revenue from 19.9% of revenue in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted operating margin increased 20 basis points to 20.5% of revenue from 20.3% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

For the reported quarter, Amphenol's net income increased 23.7% to $277.5 million on a y-o-y basis from $224.3 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased 23.9% to $0.88 on a y-o-y basis from $0.71 in the corresponding period of last year. The net income for the third quarter of 2016 included a charge for acquisition-related transaction costs of $6 million. For the reported quarter, Amphenol's adjusted net income increased 20.5% to $277.5 million on a y-o-y basis from $230.1 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's diluted adjusted EPS increased 20.5% to $0.88 on a y-o-y basis from $0.73 in Q3 FY16. The adjusted diluted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations of $0.79.

Segment Details

Interconnect Products and Assemblies - During Q3 FY17, Amphenol's Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment's revenue increased 12.2% to $1.73 billion from $1.54 billion in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating income increased 13.5% to $388.3 million from $342.0 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating margin increased 20 basis points to 22.4% of revenue from 22.2% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

Cable Products and Solutions - During Q3 FY17, Amphenol's Cable Products and Solutions segment's total revenue increased 17.9% to $109.3 million from $92.7 million in the comparable period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating income increased 3.6% to $14.3 million from $13.8 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating margin decreased 180 basis points to 13.1% of revenue from 14.9% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

Balance Sheet

As on September 30, 2017, Amphenol's cash and cash equivalents decreased 40.3% to $1.45 billion from $1.03 billion as on December 31, 2016. For the reported quarter, the Company's net long-term debt increased 35% to $3.56 billion from $2.64 billion in Q4 FY16.

During Q3 FY17, the Company's net accounts receivables increased 16.7% to $1.58 billion from $1.35 billion in the fourth quarter of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's accounts payable increased 21.9% to $826.8 million from $678.2 million in Q4 FY16.

During FY17, Amphenol's YTD cash provided by operating activities decreased 1.6% to $716.4 million from $728.7 million in the corresponding period of last year.

On July 25, 2017, the Company announced that John D. Craig was appointed to Amphenol's Board of Directors.

On November 04, 2017, the Company's Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.19 per share, payable on January 10, 2018, to shareholders of record as of December 18, 2017.

Outlook

For Q4 FY17, Amphenol expects revenue to be in the range of $1.76 billion - $1.80 billion, and estimates adjusted diluted EPS to be in the band of $0.79 - $0.81.

For FY17, the Company expects revenue to be in the range of $6.83 billion - $6.87 billion, and estimates adjusted diluted EPS to be in the band of $3.19 - $3.21.

Stock Performance

At the closing bell, on Friday, November 10, 2017, Amphenol's stock climbed 1.72%, ending the trading session at $88.21. A total volume of 1.36 million shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 1.09 million shares. The Company's stock price skyrocketed 11.52% in the last three months, 20.55% in the past six months, and 32.71% in the previous twelve months. Moreover, the stock soared 31.26% since the start of the year. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 28.16 and has a dividend yield of 0.86%. The stock currently has a market cap of $26.90 billion.

