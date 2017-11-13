

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (PLX) said that the Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products or COMP of the European Medicines Agency issued a positive opinion on the Orphan Medicinal Product Application for pegunigalsidase alfa, or PRX-102, for the treatment of Fabry disease.



To be eligible for orphan medicinal product designation, Protalix had to establish medically plausible evidence that PRX-102 will provide a significant benefit over existing approved therapies in the European Union for the treatment of Fabry disease.



Orphan Medicinal Product designation potentially qualifies the sponsor for 10 years of marketing exclusivity upon approval, as well as certain fee reductions. In addition, the sponsor will be eligible for access to a centralized authorization procedure, including applications for marketing authorization and inspections, and for protocol assistance.



In its official opinion letter, the COMP explained that Protalix has established that although satisfactory methods of treatment of Fabry disease have been authorized in the European Union, PRX-102 will be of significant benefit to those affected by Fabry disease.



The COMP cited clinical and non-clinical justifications provided by Protalix to establish the significant benefit of pegunigalsidase alfa, noting that the COMP considered them to constitute a clinically relevant advantage.



pegunigalsidase alfa is Protalix's PEGylated, chemically-modified version of the recombinant alpha-Galactosidase-A protein, for the treatment of Fabry disease. pegunigalsidase alfa is currently being evaluated globally in three Phase III clinical trials.



To be designated an Orphan Medicinal Product, the sponsor must establish that no satisfactory method of diagnosis, prevention or treatment of the condition can be authorized in the European Union, or if such a method exists, the medicinal product must be of significant benefit to those affected by the condition.



In addition, the sponsor must establish that the medicinal product in development is intended for the treatment, prevention or diagnosis of a disease that is life-threatening or chronically debilitating. The prevalence of the condition must not be more than five in 10,000 persons.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX