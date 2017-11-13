Starting from early 2018, the Caribbean island will grant licences for IPPs in an effort to have more solar and renewables.

The government of Barbados is planning to open its national grid to independent power producers, with licenses being awarded at the start of 2018.

This was disclosed by Boyce, the Minister for Energy, who also added that recommendations on licensing systems for these producers should be in hand by the end of the year.

The announcement was given at a signing ceremony at Government Headquarters between the Division of Energy and Enermax Limited to enable the installation of solar PV systems at 28 community centres and nine polyclinics.

