Solar was also the prevailing source in the "autumn round" of the 2017 SDE+ program for large-scale renewable energy projects, accounting for 60.7% of all preassigned capacity. Overall, 3,968 PV projects proposals, totaling 3,221 MW, were submitted.

Netherlands Enterprise Agency (Rijksdienst voor Ondernemend Nederland - RVO) announced that it has received a total of 5,783 applications with a combined capacity of 5.3 GW for the second round of its 2017 SDE+ (Stimulering Duurzame Energieproductie) program for large-scale ...

