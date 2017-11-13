China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and National Energy Administration (NEA) have revealed plans to start operating a wholesale market for distributed-generation (DG) electricity on a pilot basis from early February.The trading platform - which will allow owners of DG solar and wind projects to sell electricity directly to consumers - will be ready by the end of December, according to a statement by the NEA. The program will be evaluated by the end of June 2018. In an emailed statement, Chinese Tier-1 solar manufacturer JinkoSolar ...

