PGIT Securities 2020 PLC

Appointment of new auditors

The Board of PGIT Securities 2020 PLC announces the appointment of KPMG LLP as its new external auditor for the year ending 31 December 2017. This appointment follows a competitive tender process.

Shareholder approval to confirm the appointment of KPMG LLP will be sought at the 2018 Annual General Meeting.

13 November 2017