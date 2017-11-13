Ms Kay Bayliss CASBAA Member Relations & Marketing Tel: +852 3929 1724 kay@casbaa.com

HONG KONG, Nov 13, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - CASBAA, Asia's largest non-profit media association serving the multi-channel audio-visual content creation and distribution industry, today announced the election of several new Directors to its Board, and the return of a number of long-serving Directors.Following its AGM on 08 November, first-time Directors elected were James Ross (Lightning International), Belinda Lui (Time Warner), and Desmond Chan (TVB). Also re-elected to the Board were previous Directors Joe Welch (21st Century Fox), Andrew Jordan (AsiaSat), Ricky Ow (Turner Asia Pacific), and Amit Malhotra (The Walt Disney Company).They join existing Directors Todd Miller (Celestial Tiger Entertainment), Andrew Stott (CMS Asia), Marcel Fenez (Fenez Media), Rohit D'Silva (FOX Networks Group Asia), and Alexandre Muller (TV5MONDE) to form the 2017-18 CASBAA Board of Directors."CASBAA is fortunate to have such an excellent group of subscription TV industry executives willing to serve on the Association's Board", said Board Chairman Joe Welch. "We are deeply appreciative of the long and committed service of our out-going Directors, and thank them tremendously. At the same time, we offer a heartfelt welcome to our new Directors, and look forward to working together with them to lead the Association for the benefit of CASBAA's members and the industry as a whole".About CASBAAEstablished in 1991, CASBAA is the association for digital multichannel TV, content, platforms, advertising and video delivery across a variety of geographic markets throughout the Asia-Pacific. CASBAA's members reach over 500 million connections within a regional footprint ranging from China to Australasia, Japan to Pakistan. For more information, visit www.casbaa.com.Source: CASBAAContact:Copyright 2017 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.