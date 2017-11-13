Pro-Trader Daily: Featured Company News - Deciphera Reported Data Analysis from the Ongoing Phase-1 Clinical Trial of DCC-2618 at the Annual Meeting of The Connective Tissue Oncology Society

Research Desk Line-up: Ultragenyx Pharma Post Earnings Coverage

Presentation Details

The presentation reviewed data from the same trial presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2017 Congress in September 2017, and provided pharmacodynamic support for the recommended dose of 150 mg once daily.

Safety data from 70 patients was presented, 57 of which were heavily pretreated GIST patients. As of July 28, 2017, data showed that DCC-2618 was generally well-tolerated at all dose levels studied. Treatment with DCC-2618 resulted in reductions in cfDNA KIT mutant allele frequencies at doses as low as 100 mg daily, supporting the selection of 150 mg once daily as the recommended dose and supporting the pan-KIT profile of DCC-2618.

The Company also provided an update on enrollment of the ongoing Phase-1 clinical trial specifying that as of October 31, 2017, a total of 125 patients had been dosed with DCC-2618, of which 109 were GIST patients, including 54 GIST patients in three expansion cohorts of the Phase-1 trial, which are enrolling 2nd-line, 3rd-line, and 4th-to-5th line GIST patients, respectively.

Analysis Supports Planned Evaluation of DCC-2618 in Phase-3 Trial in GIST Patients

Michael D. Taylor, Ph.D., President and CEO of Deciphera, stated that the analysis presented at CTOS supports the selection of 150 mg once daily as the recommend dose and supports the planned evaluation of DCC-2618 in a placebo-controlled, randomized, pivotal Phase-3 trial in patients with GIST, who have previously failed all three approved therapies. Michael added that there are no approved therapies for these fourth-line GIST patients and new treatment options are desperately needed.

Deciphera Reported Updated Data from Ongoing Phase-1 Clinical Study of DCC-2618 at ESMO

On September 11, 2017, the Company presented updated data from its ongoing Phase-1 clinical trial of DCC-2618 at ESMO 2017 Congress in Madrid, Spain, providing further validation of the clinical benefit of DCC-2618 with more patients continuing on therapy out to 12 and 24 weeks. The data showed that in heavily pretreated patients with GIST, treatment with DCC-2618 at > 100 mg daily resulted in disease control rates of 76% at 12 weeks and 57% at 24 weeks.

What is DCC-2618?

DCC-2618 is Deciphera's lead drug candidate, designed to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as GIST, advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors. DCC-2618 is currently in a first-in-human Phase-1 clinical trial.

What is Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors (GIST)?

GIST is a type of tumor that occurs in the gastrointestinal tract, most commonly in the stomach or small intestine, and are thought to grow from specialized cells found in the gastrointestinal tract. GISTs are usually found in adults between ages 40 and 70; rarely, children and young adults develop these tumors. The tumors can be cancerous. Some people with GISTs may experience pain or swelling in the abdomen, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, or weight loss, and sometimes tumors cause bleeding.

Last Close Stock Review

At the close of trading session on Friday, November 10, 2017, Deciphera Pharma's stock price rose 4.00% to end the day at $17.40. A total volume of 155.89 thousand shares were exchanged during the session. At Friday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $534.18 million.

