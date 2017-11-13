Pro-Trader Daily: Dividend Coverage: This Energy Delivery Company has Raised Dividend for 42 Consecutive Years; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on November 14, 2017

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a closer look at Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED) as the Company's stock will begin trading ex-dividend on November 14, 2017. In order to capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date that is by latest at the end of the trading session on November 13, 2017. Are you looking for research on dividend stocks, if so register with us now for your free membership at:

Dividend Declared

On October 19, 2017, Consolidated Edison declared a quarterly dividend of $0.69 per share on its common stock, payable December 15, 2017, to stockholders of record as of November 15, 2017.

Consolidated Edison's indicated dividend represents a yield of 3.15%, which is substantially above the average dividend yield for the Utilities sector of 2.33%. The Company has raised dividend for forty-two consecutive years.

Dividend Insights

Consolidated Edison has a dividend payout ratio of 67.3%, which is approximately in the middle of the Company's targeted range of 60% to 70%. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, Consolidated Edison is forecasted to report earnings of $4.26 for the next year, which is substantially above the Company's annualized dividend of $2.76 per share.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2017, Consolidated Edison's net cash flows from operating activities were $2.23 billion compared to cash flow from operating activities of $2.34 billion in the year ago same period. As of September 30, 2017, the Company's cash and cash equivalents were worth $69 million. The Company's strong financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain the dividend distribution for a long period.

Recent Development for Target

On November 07, 2017, Con Edison Transmission, a subsidiary of Consolidated Edison, announced that its Maine Power Express project has secured a key regulatory approval, as ISO New England officially determined that the clean energy project can reliably interconnect with the regional electric grid in Boston, MA. By approving the project's I.3.9 application, ISO New England determined Maine Power Express will not have a significant, adverse effect on the reliability or operating characteristics of the regional grid and its participants. All energy projects must secure this approval in order to be connected to the New England grid.

Maine Power Express is a proposed transmission line that will carry 1,040 megawatts of clean, reliable power underground and undersea from Northern Maine to Boston Massachusetts. Maine Power Express is competing in the Massachusetts Clean Energy RFP that is offering 20-year Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) for renewable energy and associated transmission.

Con Edison Transmission has obtained exclusive rights to develop Maine Power Express and is expected to be the owner and operator of the project.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, is one of the United States' largest investor-owned energy-delivery companies, with approximately $12 billion in annual revenues and $49 billion in assets. The Company provides a wide range of energy-related products and services to its customers through its subsidiaries. Consolidated Edison was founded in 1884 and is based in New York, New York.

Stock Performance

At the closing bell, on Friday, November 10, 2017, Consolidated Edison's stock marginally dropped 0.54%, ending the trading session at $87.19. A total volume of 1.58 million shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 1.36 million shares. The Company's stock price surged 5.62% in the last three months, 9.52% in the past six months, and 23.34% in the previous twelve months. Moreover, the stock rallied 18.34% since the start of the year. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 21.85 and has a dividend yield of 3.17%. The stock currently has a market cap of $27.18 billion.

