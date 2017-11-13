Pro-Trader Daily: Dividend Coverage: This Maker of Equipment for Manufacturing Semiconductors has a Dividend Yield of 2.30%; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on November 14, 2017

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a closer look at KLA-Tencor Corp. (NASDAQ: KLAC) as the Company's stock will begin trading ex-dividend on November 14, 2017. In order to capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date that is by latest at the end of the trading session on November 13, 2017. Are you looking for research on dividend stocks, if so register with us now for your free membership at:

Dividend Declared

On October 19, 2017, KLA-Tencor announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.59 per share on its common stock, payable on December 01, 2017, to KLA-Tencor stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 15, 2017.

KLA-Tencor's indicated dividend represents a yield of 2.30%, which is substantially above the average dividend yield for the Technology sector of 1.24%. The Company has raised dividend for seven years in a row.

Dividend Insights

KLA-Tencor has a dividend pay-out ratio of 33.0%, which means that the Company spends approximately $0.33 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, KLA-Tencor is forecasted to report earnings of $7.53 for the next year, more than triple the Company's annualized dividend of $2.36 per share.

As of September 30, 2017, KLA-Tencor's cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were worth $3.06 billion, as compared to $3.02 billion as on June 30, 2017. For the three months ended September 30, 2017, the Company's net cash provided by operating activities totaled $373.63 million compared to cash flow from operating activities of $169.78 million in the year ago same period. The Company's strong financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain the dividend distribution for a long period.

Recent Development for KLA-Tencor

On October 26, 2017, KLA-Tencor announced operating results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2018. The Company reported GAAP net income of $281 million and GAAP earnings per diluted share of $1.78 on revenues of $970 million as compared to GAAP net income of $178 million and GAAP earnings per diluted share of $1.13 on revenues of $750 million for Q1 FY17. KLA-Tencor delivered record shipments, revenues, and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share for the reported quarter.

About Consolidated Edison

KLA-Tencor is a leading provider of process control and yield management solutions. The Company partners with customers around the world to develop state-of-the-art inspection and metrology technologies. These technologies serve the semiconductor and other related nanoelectronics industries. With a portfolio of industry-standard products and a team of world-class engineers and scientists, the company has created superior solutions for its customers for more than 40 years. Headquartered in Milpitas, California, KLA-Tencor has dedicated customer operations and service centers around the world.

Stock Performance

On Friday, November 10, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $102.44, slightly rising 0.04% from its previous closing price of $102.40. A total volume of 2.18 million shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 1.23 million shares. KLA-Tencor's stock price skyrocketed 11.96% in the last three months, 1.18% in the past six months, and 37.48% in the previous twelve months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have soared 30.20%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 15.70 and has a dividend yield of 2.30%. At Friday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $16.07 billion.

