

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) reported that its traffic and capacity rose in the month of October 2017, while load factor declined.



The airline said its October traffic increased 3.7 percent to 3.70 billion revenue passenger miles or RPMs from 3.57 billion RPMs in the same period last year.



The airline flew 4.50 billion available seat miles or ASMs in October, representing a capacity increase of 6.8 percent as compared to the prior-year period when it flew 4.21 billion ASMs.



However, load factor for the month was 82.4 percent, a decrease of 2.4 points from October 2016.



JetBlue's preliminary completion factor was 98.7 percent and its on-time performance was 79.5 percent in October 2017.



Looking ahead, JetBlue affirmed its outlook for fourth-quarter revenue per available seat mile or RASM growth to range between (3.0) and 0.0 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2016, including a negative impact from hurricanes of one to two percentage points.



