Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet), the leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod Insulin Management System, today announced that management will present at the Jefferies 2017 London Healthcare Conference on November 15, 2017, at 9:20am local London time.

To listen to a live audio webcast of the presentation, please visit http://investors.insulet.com/. A replay of the webcast will also be available following the event.

Insulet Corporation is an innovative medical device company dedicated to making the lives of people with diabetes easier. Insulet seeks to expand the use of insulin pump therapy with its Omnipod Insulin Management System among people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The Omnipod System is a revolutionary and easy-to-use tubeless insulin pump that provides up to three days of non-stop insulin delivery, without the need to see or handle a needle. Insulet's Delivery Systems business partners with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to adapt the Omnipod technology platform for the delivery of subcutaneous drugs across multiple therapeutic areas. Founded in 2000, Insulet Corporation is based in Billerica, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit: http://www.myomnipod.com.

