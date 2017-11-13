ALISO VIEJO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/13/17 --

New KACE Cloud Mobile Device Manager enables easy inventory, management and security of all network-connected mobile devices

New KACE Systems Management Appliance extends unified endpoint management capabilities

KACE GO Mobile App provides on-the-go access to the KACE Systems Management Appliance from Android or iOS mobile

Quest Software, a global systems management and security software provider, today announced the availability of KACE Cloud Mobile Device Manager (KACE Cloud MDM) and integration with KACE Systems Management Appliance (SMA) to help businesses streamline mobile endpoint systems management. The first release of the KACE Cloud MDM SaaS offering helps IT administrators easily manage, inventory and secure mobile devices that access the network, making it simple to enroll and provision devices, manage passwords, and locate, erase and reset mobile endpoints from any location, through a user-friendly, cloud-hosted solution. Built for growing organizations, a new release of KACE SMA v8 now features a number of new capabilities that completely automates the management and protection of devices accessing the network. The new KACE GO Mobile App allows admins to access KACE SMA via Android or iOS devices for on-the-go endpoint systems management and service desk operations.

Simplified Mobile Device Management from the Cloud

The business advantages of supporting today's mobile workforce -- such as maintaining productivity, fostering creativity and enhancing job satisfaction is well documented. However, mobile devices can also pose a threat to the business and blur the network's perimeter if not properly managed. With KACE Cloud MDM, IT admins gain the visibility and peace of mind needed to govern mobile devices accessing the corporate network effectively. Key KACE Cloud MDM features include:

Fast and Easy Implementation, Enrollment and Provisioning: The SaaS-based solution requires no installation or management within the data center, so IT administrators can be up and running in just a few hours. To enroll a device, administrators simply provide users with enrollment information and URL for quick, web-based registration and provisioning.

Powerful Device Control: Admins can send specific commands from virtually any web browser, in any location, to any registered device. Example commands include inventory, lock, unlock, erase, reset password or reset to factory settings. They allow IT teams to quickly remediate potential hacks, threats or misuse.

Flexible, Comprehensive Device Inventory: With KACE Cloud MDM, admins can obtain their mobile device inventory automatically each day, or generate an inventory at any time. The information collected includes device attributes, configured policies, installed applications, installed certificates, installed profiles and network settings.

Flexible User Management: User lists can be filtered by device attributes or user attributes for easy management of multi-device users.

Platform Consistency: KACE Cloud MDM uses a common set of inventory attributes, policies and commands for all devices across all platforms, making management easy by minimizing platform differences.

Unified Endpoint Management with KACE SMA Integration: By integrating KACE Cloud MDM with KACE SMA, admins can achieve unified endpoint management across all mobile devices, laptops, desktops, servers and storage devices through a single pane of glass view.

The newest release of KACE SMA v8 helps organizations streamline asset management, better secure all network connected devices, and more efficiently service end user systems. Feature/benefits of the new KACE SMA include:

Role Based Access Control: Establish control over who has access to which devices to improve security and the oversight process.

Wake on LAN Improvements: Allows IT admins to designate one agent to wake endpoints in a remote subnet. This increases productivity by performing off hour tasks in remote locations.

IPv6 Appliance Support: Agent can provide inventory to the Systems Management Appliance via IPv6. Mixed IPv4/IPv6 is supported to meet compliance requirements for government and other organizations.

Contract Management: Allows users to create and import hardware and software license contracts, ensuring better control and reducing the risk and fines associated with non-compliance.

On-The-Go Endpoint Systems Management

The KACE GO Mobile app empowers IT admins to provide better and faster support for the mobile workforce by easily and effectively managing support-related incidents via any device or in any location. With real-time alerts, easy-to-use workflows, and the ability to call or email an end user within the service ticket via any Android or iOS device, IT teams can improve escalation accuracy, enhance root cause isolation, and improve end user satisfaction.

Additional KACE GO Mobile app feature/benefits include:

Granular Ticket Drill-down and Queue Information: The app offers several functions -- such as deep dives into related system information from a ticket and views of other tickets associated with a particular machine -- enabling quick and effective troubleshooting. It also recognizes KACE SMA-defined queues, allowing admin to address tickets that are in line with existing escalation processes.

Knowledge Base Article Search: Search knowledge base articles stored within KACE SMA while troubleshooting a ticket on the go to quickly address service issues.

End-user App Access & Self-service Enablement: End users can submit service tickets via the app, view the status of submitted tickets, and even access knowledge base articles to encourage self-service, thereby reducing IT-facing incidents.

Barcode Scanning: Find an existing device or add a new one simply by scanning a barcode.

"Surprisingly, many organizations lack the necessary visibility into and control over all the devices accessing their corporate networks to accurately gauge the potential threats each device poses to the business and provide timely support for critical IT service issues," said Ken Galvin, Senior Product Manager, Quest KACE. "With KACE Cloud MDM and the KACE Go Mobile App, we are leveraging the cloud and leading mobile platforms to provide the visibility and control needed to manage all device types across the entire corporate network. Both solutions are simple to use, integrate easily with the KACE SMA solution our customers rely on today, and ensure employees can maintain productivity and access corporate assets from any device securely."

Availability

KACE Cloud Mobile Device Manager is available now in North America and will be available in additional regions in the coming year. More information can be found here.

KACE SMA v8 is available now. More information can be found here.

KACE GO Mobile Application is globally available now. More information can be found here.

About Quest

Quest Software helps customers solve complex technology problems with simple solutions. At Quest, we believe the right technology eliminates the need to choose between efficiency and effectiveness. With Quest solutions, companies of all sizes can reduce the time and money spent on IT administration and security, so you have more time to focus on and invest in business innovation. Quest has more than 100,000 customers worldwide across its portfolio of software solutions spanning information management, data protection, endpoint systems management, identity and access management, and Microsoft platform management. For more information, visit www.quest.com.

