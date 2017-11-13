MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/13/17 -- Amex Exploration Inc. (TSX VENTURE: AMX) ("Amex" or the "Corporation") is pleased to report that it has receive the necessary permit to start a 4,360 meter drill program on Amex's 100% owned Perron gold property, located near the town of Normetal in the Northern Quebec Abitibi area. The drill targets were generated using a 3D model, the results of which were announced on October 24, 2017.

This drilling program, consists of 14 new drill targets totalling 4,360 meters located in part near Amex discovery hole PE-2013-03, where values of 3.84 g/t Au + 23 g/t Ag + 1.4% Zn + 0.10% Cu over 15.2 meters (including 19.07 g/t Au + 102 g/t Ag + 5.0% Zn +0.38% Cu over 2.0 meters) were intersected (see PR2013-03-04). The 14 targets were selected using multiple data sources that were inputted in a 3D model using Leapfrog application to localise the potential extensions of previously identified mineralisation. (See PR2017-10-24).

"We are anxious to begin this new phase of drilling on Perron using our well defined and detailed 3D model. The Perron property host near 10 km of the Normetal Archean Greenstone Belt who's geological setting is very similar to the Doyon-Bousquet-LaRonde mining camp. Based on the modelling to date, I believe there is an opportunity to host multiple types of discoveries from high grade gold veins to gold rich VMS polymetallic discoveries. Unlike other belts in Quebec and Ontario, the Normetal belt has seen very little exploration and this is the first time a company has drilled with so much data to guide the exploration program. It's an exciting time for Amex and I look forward to updating you on our results," said Jacques Trottier PhD, Executive Chairman of Amex.

About Amex

Amex Exploration Inc. is a junior mining exploration company, the primary objective of which is to develop and bring into production viable gold and base metals deposits in mining-friendly jurisdictions. Amex has multiple highly prospective projects: the 100% owned Perron gold project located 110 kilometres north of Rouyn Noranda, Quebec, consisting of 116 adjacent claims covering 4518 hectares; the 100% owned Eastmain River gold properties consisting of 135 claims covering 7,102 hectares and the 100% owned Lebel-sur-Quevillon project in Quebec, comprising 263 claims covering 14,743 hectares. In addition, Amex has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Gowan Property located near the Kidd Creek Mine.

