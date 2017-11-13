

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) announced fiscal 2018 adjusted EPS guidance of $5.70-$5.85, representing an approximate 7-10% increase from fiscal 2017 adjusted EPS. The company expects fiscal 2018 sales to grow approximately 7% to approximately $41 billion which excludes the revenue of the three non-protein businesses held for sale. The expected increase in fiscal 2018 sales is attributed to incremental AdvancePierre sales of $1.2 billion, an increase in sales volume in legacy businesses excluding the impact of sales from the three non-protein businesses, and an increase in pricing predominantly in our Chicken segment.



Tom Hayes, Tyson Foods' CEO, said. 'We're confident in our ability to realize in excess of $200 million in net savings this fiscal year from our Financial Fitness program, including AdvancePierre synergies. We're planning capital expenditures of $1.4 billion in fiscal 2018 while we continue reducing debt to reach our net debt to EBITDA target of around 2x, which we anticipate will happen by the third quarter. When we reach that target, we intend to resume repurchasing our shares.'



The company reported fiscal 2017 adjusted EPS of $5.31, up 21% from previous year. Fourth-quarter adjusted EPS was $1.43, up 49% from last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX