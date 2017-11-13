Johnson & Johnson Innovation Launches Digital Beauty QuickFire Challenge to Tackle some of the Toughest Consumer Skincare Problems

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Johnson & Johnson Innovation LLC, in collaboration with Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc., today announced the launch of the Digital Beauty QuickFire Challenge. The challenge will encourage start-up companies to create the most novel, future-forward digital beauty solutions in an effort to provide better skincare outcomes for consumers around the world. The winner(s) of the challenge will receive up to a total of $50,000 in funding to help advance their product prototype toward commercialization. In addition to funding, Johnson & Johnson Innovation will also provide the winner(s) with access to a network of experts, residency for up to one year at an available Johnson & Johnson Innovation, JLABS (JLABS), and admission to a Johnson & Johnson Consumer Experience Center (CxC). At the CxC, the winner(s) will be able to custom design and execute one free research initiative.

"True innovation doesn't just elevate product experiences and outcomes-it challenges the very definition of skin care itself," said Sebastien Guillon, President, Global Beauty, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. "The next beauty tech disrupters are out there, and this Challenge will help us identify the most promising potential partners in the co-creation of meaningful, future-forward skin solutions."

The QuickFire Challenge, an initiative from JLABS-the no strings attached incubators-seeks to empower and enable groundbreaking science and health solutions by encouraging students, entrepreneurs, researchers, and start-up companies to apply. The Digital Beauty QuickFire Challenge will focus on three innovation areas:

Insights-Generating Toolsthat empower consumers to make better informed skincare choices, such as at-home skin assessments, coaching engines, and personalization tools to simplify product selection and build regimen. Impact Tracking Devicesand Adherence Solutions that help improve consumers' skin health managementby monitoring skin-impacting factors such as pollution, UV, and skin biomarkers. Digital Technologiesor Devicesthat increase efficacy beyond traditional topical applicationsto progress skin health for consumers with hard to treat concerns such as acne, photoaging, and eczema.

"To achieve this, we are seeking innovative devices and digital technology solutions to make the invisible visible and tackle the toughest skincare challenges," said Naomi Furgiuele, Vice President, Global Face and Sun R&D, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. "By creating powerful connected experiences with those outside of our company walls, we are able to build consumer preference, loyalty, and unique personalization."

Information about entering the challenge and entry guidelines can be found online athttps://jlabs.tv/DigitalBeauty. The deadline to submit an application is January 19, 2018. Qualifying entries will be evaluated and the winner(s) will be selected and announced in Spring 2018.

About Johnson & Johnson Innovation

Johnson & Johnson Innovation LLC focuses on accelerating all stages of innovation worldwide and forming collaborations between entrepreneurs and Johnson & Johnson's global healthcare businesses. Johnson & Johnson Innovation provides scientists, entrepreneurs and emerging companies with one-stop access to science and technology experts who can facilitate collaborations across the pharmaceutical, medical device and consumer companies of Johnson & Johnson. Under the Johnson & Johnson Innovation umbrella of businesses, we connect with innovators through our regional Innovation Centers, JLABS, Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC, Inc. and our Business Development teams to create customized deals and novel collaborations that speed development of innovations to solve unmet needs in patients. For more information please visitwww.jnjinnovation.com.

About Johnson & Johnson Innovation, JLABS

Johnson & Johnson Innovation, JLABS (JLABS) is a global network of open innovation ecosystems, enabling and empowering innovators to create and accelerate the delivery of life-saving, life-enhancing health and wellness solutions to patients around the world. JLABS achieves this by providing the optimal environment for emerging companies to catalyze growth and optimize their research and development by opening them to vital industry connections, delivering entrepreneurial programs and providing a capital-efficient, flexible platform where they can transform the scientific discoveries of today into the breakthrough healthcare solutions of tomorrow. At JLABS we value great ideas and are passionate about removing obstacles to success to help innovators unleash the potential of their early scientific discoveries. JLABS is a no-strings-attached model, which means entrepreneurs are free to develop their science while holding on to their intellectual property. JLABS is open to entrepreneurs across a broad healthcare spectrum including pharmaceutical, medical device, consumer and digital health sectors. For more information about JLABS, please visitwww.jlabs.jnjinnovation.com.

About Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. is one of the world's largest consumer health and personal care product companies. With its global headquarters located in New Brunswick, NJ, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. produces many of the world's most trusted brands: JOHNSON'S BAND-AIDBrand Adhesive Bandages, NEUTROGENA TYLENOL MOTRIN and LISTERINE Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. embraces innovative science to create products that anticipate consumer needs, while also creating experiences that help consumers live healthy, vibrant lives. For more information about Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc., please visithttps://www.jnj.com/healthcare-products/consumer.