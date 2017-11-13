STK Global Payments Extends Presale

GIBRALTAR, November 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

STK is announcing changes to its Token Generation Event, beginning with an extended presale and a lower minimum buy-in to accommodate high demand for early participation among the wider cryptocurrency marketplace. The presale will be extended until December 10, with a minimum buy-in of 20 ETH. The public sale will run from December 11 until January 14, 2018.

Built on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC20 token, the STK token will enable instant cryptocurrency payments at point of sale -- the first such solution to bridge cryptocurrency with retail transactions in real-time.

Recent developments within the blockchain industry have shifted the way token generation events are structured and how contributors are looking to participate. As the number of ICOs continues to increase and the marketplace is crowded with new offerings, token sales are trending towards smaller hard caps with more participants to account for a wider spread of interest and participation.

"The response to our presale has validated the appetite for our token and its utility," said Miro Pavletic, Director of STK. "We've restructured our Token Generation Event to allow for greater participation from its most important market -- our end user."

STK has also reduced its hard cap to 155, 172 ETH, with a total token supply of 500 million, of which 275MM STK tokens will be available for sale.

About STK Global Payments

STK Global Payments is the cryptocurrency technology solution which enables real-time cryptocurrency payments at points of sale, and the issuer of the STK token. The STK token was designed to provide a method that can allow cryptocurrency to be used instantly at retail for seamless integration into everyday transactions and financial services. The STK token will be implemented on the public Ethereum blockchain as an ERC20 token. The STK token is part of a global solution to facilitate borderless transactions through a smart contract which facilitates a real-time exchange of cryptocurrency into fiat at the POS.

For more information on the STK token, visit www.stktoken.com.