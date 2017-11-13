

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Hess Corp. (HES) released a statement today about the impact on its operations resulting from a fire at the Shell Enchilada platform in the Gulf of Mexico.



According to the company, Shell advised in a statement on November 12 that a plan for repairing the damaged portions of the asset is being developed. All production coming into the Garden Banks Gas Pipeline system also remains shut in until further notice.



Hess said that production is shut in at its Baldpate, Conger and Penn State Fields. Production is also shut in at the Shell-operated Llano Field (Hess 50 percent interest). Hess production at these fields is about 30 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day.



Hess added that it continues to work closely with the operator to understand the timing for a restart.



