

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO) reported that its net income for its fiscal 2018 second quarter ended September 30, 2017 was $211,000 or $0.06 per share, compared with a net loss of $128,000 or $0.03 per share a year earlier.



Net income for the second quarter reflects a currency exchange loss of $7,000 compared with a $43,000 currency exchange gain for the same period last year.



Net sales for the fiscal 2018 second quarter increased 9.5 percent to $4.6 million from $4.2 million in the same quarter a year earlier.



