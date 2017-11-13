EXCHANGE NOTICE, 13 NOVEMBER 2017 SHARES



TRADING CONTINUES: NEXSTIM PLC



Trading continues in the shares of Nexstim Plc starting with a 10 minute auction at 15:35 EET.



Trading in the shares of Nexstim Plc was suspended on First North Finland today at 10:56 EET by request of the company.



Identifiers:



Trading code: NXTMH ISIN code: FI4000102678 id: 103570



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE, 13.11.2017 OSAKKEET



KAUPANKÄYNTI JATKUU: NEXSTIM OYJ



Kaupankäynti Nexstim Oyj:n osakkeilla jatkuu 10 minuutin huutokauppamenettelyllä kello 15:35.



Kaupankäynti Nexstim Oyj:n osakkeilla keskeytettiin First North Finland -markkinapaikalla tänään kello 10:56 yhtiön pyynnöstä.



Perustiedot:



Kaupankäyntitunnus: NXTMH ISIN koodi: FI4000102678 id: 103570



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260