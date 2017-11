WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - TheStreet, Inc. (TST) announced that its Board has approved a new share buyback program authorizing the repurchase of up to 5 million shares of the company's common stock, which equates to approximately 10% of the shares outstanding following the preferred stock exchange and common stock financing.



The company said the purchases may be made in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions as deemed appropriate by management.



