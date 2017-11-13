

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were up slightly Monday morning as U.S. stocks were set for another rough open.



Stocks have fallen from record highs amid speculation that October's rally was considerably overdone.



Gold was up $4 at $1278 an ounce, having bounced around that mark for the past week.



There is no first-tier economic data on tap today, but investors will continue to track headlines from President Donald Trump's Asia visit.



Earlier today, Trump had kind words for Philippines leader Duterte despite international concerns over his human rights record.



