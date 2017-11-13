CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 11/13/17 -- Alliance Creative Group, Inc. (AllianceCreativeGroup.com) (OTC PINK: ACGX) is pleased to announce the results of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2017.

Revenues for the quarter ending September 30, 2017 ("Q3 2017") were $4,550,757 compared to $2,345,384 for the quarter ending September 30, 2016 ("Q3 2016) or an increase of $2,205,373 or 94% increase.

Gross Profits for the quarter ending September 30, 2017 ("Q2 2017") were $802,550 compared to $570,838 for the quarter ending September 30, 2016 ("Q3 2016) or an increase of $231,712 or 41% increase.

Net Incomes for the quarter ending September 30, 2017 ("Q3 2017") were $32,026 compared to a loss of ($55,457) for the quarter ending September 30, 2016 ("Q3 2016) or an increase of $87,388.

The total assets on the Balance Sheet for the Alliance Creative Group as of 9/30/17 were $6,676,087 compared to $5,466,137 as of 09/30/16. An increase of $1,209.950 or 22%.

The total outstanding common shares as of September 30, 2017 were 1,614,560,106 with 1,484,234,806 of those shares in the float.

The Company ended the quarter with $142,070 in the bank.

The Year to date revenue as of 09/30/2017 was $13,869,102 compared to $7,917,384 for the 9 months year to date as of 09/30/2016. An increase of $5,951,718 or 75% increase.

Long Term Liabilities (including accrued interest) were reduced by $183,785 in the 3rd Quarter ending September 30, 2017.

The full financial statement, balance sheet, cash flow statement, stockholder equity and information and disclosure statements are posted on the company's website at AllianceCreativeGroup.com or www.ACGX.us under investor relations and on www.OTCmarkets.com under the stock symbol ACGX under the section for filings and disclosure section.

CEO of the Alliance Creative Group, Steven St. Louis, said, "Our team continues to work very hard to execute our business plans and every quarter it becomes more obvious internally that we are making significant strides towards our goals. Although all growth comes with challenges I feel very confident that we are making positive changes and I see continued progress in our future."

Paul Sorkin, COO and General Counsel of the Alliance Creative Group, Inc., said, "During the last 11 quarters we have invested, advanced, and/or had one-time expenses totaling over $1,700,000 to help improve our foundation, expand our products and services, diversify our customer base, and prepare for larger future growth. During that same time period we have added about $7,000,000 of future annual revenues and reduced our convertible debt by over $1,000,000. The transition and evolution of our company has been a long and detailed process but the results are starting to become more evident. The next few quarters will be significant for us to continue to reduce our convertible debt to zero and leverage the shared resources we have been building to maximize the economies of scale and create long-term shareholder value."

About Alliance Creative Group, Inc.

Alliance Creative Group, Inc. (Stock Symbol: ACGX) is a full-service product-development agency that since 1997 has been helping clients connect their products and services to their customers. ACG focuses on creative and design services, printing and packaging, brand and product development, fulfillment, logistics and transportation, strategic consulting, digital marketing and engagement, and software development. For more information, visit www.AllianceCreativeGroup.com or www.ACGX.us.

About PeopleVine

PeopleVine is a consolidated platform that allows businesses to build more personal relationships with their customers at scale.

PeopleVine solves the problem businesses have creating and managing holistic relationships with their customers without using multiple products that only support a portion of the relationship building activities.

PeopleVine seamlessly brings together the tools needed to market, sell, and operate a business with streamline efficiencies in a customer engagement suite and enables businesses to make data informed decisions to help generate revenue growth.

PeopleVine is becoming an industry leader in the growth market of incubators and coworking spaces. Our platform is used by the best in the industry, from 1871 and mHub, to Daymond John's Blueprint + Co. These clients need a robust platform to manage and engage with their members and PeopleVine supports them in this effort.

In addition to these incubators and coworking spaces, PeopleVine also works with United Airlines, Chick-fil-A, and Bosch.

We are committed to being the most essential and adaptive SaaS engagement platform for companies that take a customer centric approach to business.

For more information www.PeopleVine.com

About Primary Trucking

Primary Trucking is an asset based carrier located in Chicago, IL. We specialize in truckload freight outbound from Chicago. We have over 30 years of experience in the transportation industry and we have the tools to be your primary source for transportation. We customize transportation solutions based on our customer's needs. If you need to move your freight locally or coast to coast, we have you covered. No job is too big or too small. We can handle anything, from moving a few pallets to moving an entire warehouse. Primary Trucking is your "Primary" source for transportation needs.

For more information go to www.PrimaryTrucking.com

About Rapid Freight Solutions

Rapid Freight Solutions (Rapid) provides domestic shipping services nationwide, quickly and safely moving products across the country. Rapid specializes in LTL, air freight, hot shot, trade-show, flatbed, intermodal, over-dimensional, step-deck, and refrigerated trucking. Thanks to our team's 30 years of experience, we have relationships with more than 140 carriers nationwide, helping ensure our customers quality service with competitive pricing. For more information, go to www.RapidFreightSolutions.com

