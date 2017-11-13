

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Reversing direction, the Swiss franc advanced against its key counterparts in the European session on Monday.



The franc climbed near a 3-week high of 1.3006 against the pound, off its early low of 1.3127.



The franc advanced to 1.1584 against the euro, 114.03 against the yen and 0.9937 against the greenback, from its early weekly low of 1.1624, 4-day lows of 113.52 and 0.9987, respectively.



The next possible resistance for the franc is seen around 0.98 against the greenback, 115.00 against the yen, 1.14 against the euro and 1.29 against the pound.



