Power Sunroof Market Worth 11.60 Billion USD by 2025

The report "Power Sunroof Market by Material (Glass and Fabric), Glass Type (Inbuilt, Spoiler/Tilt & Slide, Top-Mount, Panoramic, and Solar), Vehicle (Sedan/Hatchback, SUV), EV (BEV, HEV, FCEV, and PHEV), Fabric, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.81% from 2017 to 2025, to reach a market size of USD 11.60 Billion by 2025 from USD 5.10 Billion in 2017. The major factors driving the growth of the Power Sunroof Market are the growing need to control light inside vehicle, growing demands for premium vehicles, and greater glass surface area in automobiles.

Browse 86 Market Data Tables and 45 Figures spread through 138 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Power Sunroof Market - Global Forecast to 2025"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/power-sunroof-market-107520708.html

Glass Material A high growth potential market

The global Power Sunroof Market, by material type, is expected to be dominated by glass, followed by fabric. The glass type sunroofs are mostly preferred by consumers since they offer better transparency, along with an open and spacious atmosphere. The sunroof manufacturers have also started working on glass technology to reduce fuel consumption and to reduce carbon emissions of vehicles. The lightweight technology from Webasto features polycarbonate components in which roof panels are made up of Glass ProTec safety glass and roof elements are made up of lightweight PU composite with a paper honeycomb core. This safety glass is a glass-plastic composite, which allows for weight savings of 10-15% over conventional laminated safety glass. The use of glass in vehicles has increased as it allows a laminating glazing side and does not pose any security issues. It is also lightweight and thus increases the fuel efficiency of vehicles.

Sedan/hatchback Promising vehicle segments for power sunroof manufacturers

Sedan and hatchback cars have been grouped together in the study of Power Sunroof Market. This vehicle segment is the most promising market for power sunroof as it is the largest segment in the automotive industry and also because the sunroofs are mostly used in these vehicles to provide a stylish look. The automakers provide power sunroof as standard or optional equipment based on which the price of vehicle increases or decreases. For example, in India, all models of Mercedes-Benz, ranging from the A-class to the Maybach, provide a sunroof in at least one of its variant, barring the E-Cabriolet and AMG G63.

Europe: Largest market for power sunroof

Europe is estimated to account for the largest share, by value and volume, of the Power Sunroof Market in 2017. In terms of growth, the Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Developing economies such as China and India are expected to play a major role on the backdrop of increasing vehicle production. Also, increasing installation of power sunroof in vehicles such as Sedan/Hatchbacks and SUVs has boosted the demand for the power sunroof in the Asia Pacific region.

The report profiles all major players in the Power Sunroof Market, including Webasto (US), Inalfa Roof Systems (Netherlands), Inteva (US), Magna International (Canada), and Aisin Seiki (Japan). The report also covers a comprehensive study of the key vendors operating in the Power Sunroof Market. The evaluation of these vendors has been done by considering various factors such as product development, R&D expenditure, business strategies, and product revenue.

