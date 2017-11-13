Sexually Transmitted Diseases Drug Market to Reach US$ 83.04 Billion by 2025: Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, New York, November 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Chlamydia is a common sexually transmitted disease. It is caused by bacteria called Chlamydia trachomatis. It can infect both men and women. Chlamydia infection spreads mainly during sex. The infection is carried in semen and vaginal fluids. Chlamydia can infect penis, vagina, cervix, anus, urethra, eyes, and throat. Gonorrhea is caused due to bacterial infection (bacterium Neisseria gonorrhoeae) that can be passed from one person to another during sex. The human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) refers to a type of retrovirus that causes acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS). HIV attacks some immune cells and causes weakness of immune system resulting in loss of ability to fight against the organism that causes disease. Human papillomavirus (HPV) is viral pathogens affecting individuals of all ages. Syphilis is one of the sexually transmitted infections (STI) caused by the Treponema pallidum bacteria. It can lead to complications in the long term, if not diagnosed effectively. Others (Trichomoniasis, Chancroid, Hepatitis, Pubic lice, Scabies, Candidiasis, Amoebiasis, Giardiasis)

Transparency Market Research has published a new market report titled, "Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Drug Market: (By Disease Type - Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, Syphilis, Genital herpes, HPV, HIV/AIDS and Others; By Therapy Class- Antibiotics, Antiviral/Antiretrovirals, Vaccines and Others) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017-2025" According to the report, global sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) drug market was valued at US$ 32,826.3 Mn in 2016 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2017 to 2025 to reach US$ 83,041.3 Mn by 2025. This report offers a thorough understanding of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) drug market across the globe its key trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

View Report athttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sexually-transmitted-disease-drugs-market.html

The global sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) drug market can be segmented on the basis of disease type, therapy class, distribution channel, and region. On the bases of disease type, sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) drug market can be further segmented into chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis, human papillomavirus infection, HIV/AIDS and others. According to therapy class sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) drug market can be segmented into antibiotics, antiviral, vaccines and others.

Antibiotic is group of medicines used in the treatment of infections caused by germs-bacteria. It is a most frequently prescribed product in modern medicine. The first antibiotic was penicillin, discovered by Scottish scientist Alexander Fleming. Today, more than 100 different antibiotics are available in the market to cure minor, and life-threatening infections. An antiviral is an agent that eliminates a virus or restrains its ability to multiply and hence, prevents it from replicating and reproducing.

Request to View Sample Copy of Report -https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=34043

Antiviral drugs are used in the treatment of lethal viral infections caused by viruses like human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis, influenza A and B viruses and herpes viruses. Vaccination has been promoted as a vital public health intervention across the globe for decades. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), vaccination has reduced the global burden of infectious disease to a great extent. According to WHO, 36.7 million people were living with HIV at the end of 2016.

Geographically, the global sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) drug market is segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market and is anticipated to gain more market share from others region by the end of 2025. The growth of North America is attributed to its well established industry, adoption of new treatment and technologies. Followed by the North America, Europe is the second leading share holder of global sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) drug market.

Inquire for Brochure of the Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=34043

Developing economies such as China and Japan are projected to contribute to growth of the market in APAC between 2017 and 2025, due to better health care infrastructure, economic growth, increase in the number of insurance payers, growth of the private health care sector, and increasing education awareness.The economic growth allows the substantial growth of the middle income group which has enabled the group to access private health care services, and it helps in increasing government spending on the health care sector which provides greater access to health care products and services.

Key players operating in the global sexually transmitted diseases drug market are Pfizer INC, Hoffmann La Roche, Bayer Healthcare, Eli Lilly, Johnson & Johnson, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. AbbVie, Inc., Gilead Sciences, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, and Merck & Co., Inc.

Global Sexually Transmitted Diseases Drug Market Report is available @ US$ 5795

About TMR

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company's exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR's experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.



Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



Website:http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

TMR Blog: http://www.theglobalhealthnews.com/