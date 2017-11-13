The Voice Realm, a Voice Over Actors Casting Website, Announces that 2017 was their Biggest Year Yet

Since the Beginning of the Year, The Voice Realm has Booked Over $2 Million in Voice Over Work

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2017 / The founders of The Voice Realm, a leading online casting website that connects their clients with professional voice over actors, are pleased to announce that 2017 has been a banner year for their company. Over $2 million dollars in voice over jobs have been booked through The Voice Realm, making this year the biggest one on record.

To learn more about The Voice Realm and how clients can hire top quality voice actors for a variety of jobs, please visit https://www.thevoicerealm.com/how-to-hire-voice-actors.php.

As a company spokesperson noted, The Voice Realm, which also has a UK-based company that features British voice over artists, has strived since the day they opened for business to be the world's best casting website. Advertising agencies around the world use The Voice Realm to quickly find professional and affordable voice over talent online, and clients now have access to over 100,000 voice over demos.

Whether clients need to hire professional radio and TV commercial voices, voice actors for e-learning and training videos, internet video voiceovers, telephone voiceover recordings, or other types of voice over acting jobs, they can rest assured that they will find the perfect talent for their project at The Voice Realm.

In addition, the spokesperson noted, clients can hire world class male or female actors in a wide variety of languages, accents and dialects. Thanks to the easy to use online casting process that involves sending auditions directly to the client's inbox, casting agencies can quickly audition a number of voice actors at no cost. Clients will receive custom demos of the voice actors that they wish to audition; most of the time, these files will arrive in an hour.

"We also offer clear rates, which means our clients will only pay for what they need. Our streamlined process means we can pass on the savings to you," the spokesperson noted, adding that thanks to the robust casting system at The Voice Realm, clients can share auditions with their clients without revealing the source of the voice actors.

About The Voice Realm:

The Voice Realm is one of the leading voice over marketplaces that connects clients with professional voice actors. Costs are slashed by up to 70 percent, thanks to digital technology enabling a seamless casting, recording and payment process. For more information, please visit http://www.thevoicerealm.com.

