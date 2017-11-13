The Italian government has planned to phase out coal power production by 2025, and has set a 2030 renewable energy target of 27%.

Italy's Ministry of Economic Development (MISE) issued on Friday the country's new energy strategy for the period 2020-2030 (Strategia Energetica Nazionale - SEN), one that is expected to boost the development of solar and renewable energies in the next decade, and to gradually eliminate the share of coal power production by 2025.

Overall, the Italian government expects the share of renewables to increase from around 17.5% currently (the 2020 EU target of 17% was already achieved by the country) to 27% in 2030, which is the same target set by the European Commission ...

