DGAP-Media / 2017-11-13 / 14:04 *ETH Spin-off OpenMetrics Solutions participates in "Forbes Start-up-Challenge" 2017* *Zurich, 13.11.2017. As of 8th of November 2017, OpenMetrics Solutions LLC has been selected for the "Forbes Start-up-Challenge" voting pool.* For the third time, the German edition of Forbes hosts the Forbes Start-up Challenge. Six start-ups that have emerged from a voting process, will pitch in the context of the event on 5.12.2017 and answer the questions of a selected expert jury. The winning company will be awarded a prize by the expert jury. The Forbes editorial team has curated a colorful mix of start-ups in recent months, depending on the thematic focus from different industries. It has always selected those start-ups that are still at the beginning, planning to enter the market or have recently done so. Those founders were chosen, which translate a good and visionary idea with intellect and passion into a product that shall solve a problem. *The Voting* The voting process will take place until 21.11.2017 on the following landing page: https://startups.forbes.at/artikel/openmetrics.html [1]. Each user can deliver three votes via Facebook login. A total of about 30 start-ups are in the voting pool. The top three start-ups with the most votes will be invited to the event on 5.12.2017. In addition, the Forbes jury of experts (see https://startups.forbes.at [2]) selects three other start-ups who will also participate in the final selection on 5 December 2017. *About OpenMetrics Solutions* The core competencies of OpenMetrics Solutions are software development with a focus on state-of-the-art statistical methods and financial engineering. The underlying technologies are based on the latest academic research developed at the ETH (Swiss Federal Institute of Technology) Zurich and associated universities. The main activity fields are: - Development and implementation of advanced risk and investment management methods for financial markets - Technology consulting of financial market participants - Transfer of academic research into marketable products and services With OpenMetrics technologies, financial market risks can be identified faster and more reliable than with traditional methods. This makes it possible to make a significant contribution to the risk reduction of the portfolios of financial market participants and to preserve the value of invested capital. *OpenMetrics Solutions LLC* Technoparkstrasse 1 CH-8005 Zurich contact@openmetrics.ch www.openmetrics.ch [3] End of Media Release Issuer: OpenMetrics Solutions LLC Key word(s): Finance 2017-11-13 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de 628401 2017-11-13 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=99baa4a43b9215610c58d762418faa3f&application_id=628401&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ed7b8a91d0decb8d5a6fa86594577fca&application_id=628401&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=0caa29327cd958ce06d6cf73a4931fc3&application_id=628401&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

