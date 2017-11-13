

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices were flat Monday morning, holding strong recent gains amid speculation OPEC will extend its supply quota plan at a meeting in Vienna November 30.



WTI light sweet crude oil was up 7 cents at $56.81 a barrel, staying near a 2-year peak.



Prices surged over the past few weeks, but analysts say there are few catalysts to fuel additional gains.



On Friday, Baker Hughes said the U.S. oil rig count rose sharply as companies looked to take advantage of the oil price rally.



