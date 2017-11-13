With reference to a press release published by Nexstim Oyi today on November 13, 2017, at 14:00 CET, the trading in the shares of Nexstim Oyi (NXTMS, ISIN code FI4000102678, order book ID 103571) shall be resumed. The opening auction starts at 14:35 CET followed by continuous trading from 14:45 CET.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Gustav Liljekvist or Cecilia Olsson, telephone +46 8 405 60 00.