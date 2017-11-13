Cargotec Corporation: Kalmar to deliver a fleet of rough terrain handlers in North America

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 13 NOVEMBER 2017 AT 3.30 PM (EET)

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has signed a contract with a major North American sand logistics provider for an order of ten Kalmar Rough Terrain Container Handlers (RTCH). The new Kalmar machines will provide easily transportable container handling in rough terrain with capacities of up to 65,000 pounds (29,000 KG). The order, booked in Cargotec's 2017 fourth quarter intake with delivery scheduled to start in second quarter 2018, will serve as the foundation of the customer's new fleet of heavy equipment. The value of the order is approximately EUR 10 million.

Kalmar Rough Terrain Center in Cibolo, Texas, has produced over 1,300 RTCHs that are in service around the globe. This latest version of the RTCH will feature Kalmar's G-generation cabin and advanced software to provide exceptional container handling in the toughest environments. Equipped with a modern Tier IV engine and attachments for sling load handling, the 4 wheel drive and steer, RTCH will bring added productivity to this customer's operating environment. Backed by Kalmar's extensive dealer and service network, this partnership represents a game-changing container handling solution to the oil and gas market sector.

Further information for the press:

William Mott, Director of Sales, Kalmar RT Center, william.mott@kalmarglobal.com

Maija Eklöf, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Kalmar, tel. +358 20 777 4096, maija.eklof@kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry. Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Through its extensive product portfolio, global service network and ability to enable a seamless integration of different terminal processes, Kalmar improves the efficiency of every move. www.kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2016 totalled approximately EUR 3.5 billion and it employs over 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com





