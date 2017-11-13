Beamex Introduces LOGiCAL - a Free of Charge, Cloud-based Calibration Software

PIETARSAARI, Finland, Nov. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Beamex introduces a free of charge, cloud-based calibration certificate generation software called LOGiCAL. It was developed to offer an easy-to-use, modern, cloud-based software for documenting calibration results. Beamex has been producing and developing calibration equipment for more than 40 years, and calibration software for over 20 years.

In the process industry, most calibrations performed need to be documented in a calibration certificate. It is notable that many sites manually document calibrations using paper and pen, making it an inefficient process that is prone to errors.

As a solution to the industry's needs, Beamex has launched a new calibration software product called LOGiCAL.

"LOGiCAL reads the calibration results from Beamex documenting calibrators, such as the Beamex MC6 or Beamex MC4, and hence does not store any critical data in the cloud. When you perform calibrations using these calibrators, they automatically store the calibration results in their memory. LOGiCAL software can read these results and convert them into a PDF calibration certificate that you can either store or print," Product Manager Antti Mäkynen describes.

The LOGiCAL cloud communicates with the calibrators using a web service technology, meaning that the calibration certificate can be generated using any device connected to the internet and a web browser, given that the calibrator is connected to the computer and running LOGiCAL. It is compatible with most browsers, such as Chrome, Internet Explorer or Safari.

"To start using LOGiCAL, all you need to do is to visit the Beamex LOGiCAL product page and navigate from there to register. After the registration, you can start using it right away. You will need to have a Beamex MC6 or Beamex MC4 calibrator with the Documenting Calibrator option to utilize LOGiCAL," Antti Mäkynen continues.

The initial use of LOGiCAL will be available at no cost while further capabilities will become available as chargeable options. Beamex is committed to developing additional functionality in LOGiCAL based on user feedback and market requirements.

"We are excited to bring LOGiCAL to the market as it delivers a very high value to customers that today use pen and paper for calibration. LOGiCAL makes it easy for everyone to take their first steps towards a streamlined calibration process since it's safe, has a small carbon OR environmental footprint and requires minimal IT support," says Jan-Henrik Svensson, CEO of Beamex Group.

Beamex continues to develop its market leading CMX calibration software; an excellent choice for even the most demanding and regulated companies.

LOGiCAL - Calibrations made simply, logical!

BEAMEX is a leading worldwide provider of calibration solutions that meet even the most demanding of requirements for process instrumentation. Beamex offers a comprehensive range of products and services - from portable calibrators to workstations, calibration accessories, calibration software, industry-specific solutions and professional services. Through Beamex's subsidiaries, branch offices and an extensive network of independent distributors, their products and services are available in more than 80 countries. Beamex has more than 12,000 customers worldwide. www.beamex.com

