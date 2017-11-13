NEW YORK and CLEVELAND, 2017-11-13 14:45 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO), a leading clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel cell and gene therapies for life-threatening rare genetic diseases, today announced the Company's senior management team will participate in the following conferences:



Jefferies 2017 London Healthcare Conference Date: Wednesday, November 15th Presentation time: 4:00 PM GMT Location: London, England Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/jeff108/abeo/index.aspx



8th World Orphan Drug Congress Date: Tuesday, November 14th Location: Barcelona, Spain Website: http://www.terrapinn.com/conference/world-orphan-drug-congress/index.stm



?Barclays Gene Editing & Gene Therapy Day? Date: Thursday, November 30th Presentation time: 10:40 AM EST Location: New York, NY



About Abeona: Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cell and gene therapies for life-threatening rare genetic diseases. Abeona's lead programs include ABO-102 (AAV-SGSH), an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapy for Sanfilippo syndrome type A (MPS IIIA) and EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB). Abeona is also developing ABO-101 (AAV-NAGLU) for Sanfilippo syndrome type B (MPS IIIB), ABO-201 (AAV-CLN3) gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease (JNCL), ABO-202 (AAV-CLN1) for treatment of infantile Batten disease (INCL), EB-201 for epidermolysis bullosa (EB), ABO-301 (AAV-FANCC) for Fanconi anemia (FA) disorder and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy for rare blood diseases. In addition, Abeona is developing a proprietary vector platform, AIM, for next generation product candidates. For more information, visit www.abeonatherapeutics.com.



