Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market 6.2% CAGR to 2022 - RnRMarketResearch

Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size will reach $33.22 billion by 2022 from $24.62 billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 6.2% during (2017-2022) driven by the increasing demand from municipal and industrial applications across the globe, growth of various water & wastewater treatment technologies such as disinfection, filtration, desalination, and testing.

Key companies profiled in water & wastewater treatment equipment market report include Veolia Water Solutions & Technologies (France), SUEZ (France), Xylem (US), Dow Water & Process Solutions (US), Evoqua Water Technologies (US), Aquatech International (US), Ecolab (US), 3M (US), and Pentair (US).

The water & wastewater treatment equipment market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. Asia Pacific is emerging as a production hub for water & wastewater treatment systems, thereby influencing the growth of the water & wastewater treatment equipment market in this region. Several wastewater treatment projects are executed by governments of countries in the Asia Pacific region. The increased demand for treated potable water in this region is further anticipated to drive the growth of the Asia Pacific water & wastewater treatment equipment market during the forecast period.

Based on product type, the desalination segment of the water & wastewater treatment equipment market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022. The growth of the desalination segment can be attributed to the increased usage of desalination equipment to purify sea water/salt water as well as wastewater from factories. The scarcity of water resources and deteriorating water quality are major issues in a few emerging countries, such as India and China. As water & wastewater treatment equipment enables the reuse of water resources as well as helps in the purification of water, the demand for water & wastewater treatment equipment is increasing in emerging countries worldwide.

The report covers the water & wastewater treatment equipment market and segments it on the basis of product type, application, and region. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the water & wastewater treatment equipment market in various regions. The report also provides an in-depth competitive analysis of key market players, along with their financial positions, recent developments, and key growth strategies. It also includes information on dynamic differentiators, innovators, visionary leaders, and emerging companies in the water & wastewater treatment equipment market.

Various water & wastewater treatment technologies such as disinfection, filtration, desalination, and testing are utilized by industrial processing plants. The growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing adoption of water & wastewater treatment equipment in industrial applications. However, high installation costs, as well as equipment and operational costs, are identified as restraints to the growth of the water & wastewater treatment equipment market.

Breakdown of profiles of primary interviews:

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 45%, Tier 2 - 22%, and Tier 3 - 33%

By Designation: C Level - 50%, Director Level - 25%, and Others - 25%

By Region: Asia Pacific - 10%, Europe - 20%, North America - 50%, Middle East & Africa - 10%, and South America - 10%

Another research titled Water Treatment Chemicals Market Global Forecast to 2022 says, the water treatment chemicals market is projected to grow from $42.23 billion in 2017 to $56.57 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2017 to 2022. Based on type, the biocides & disinfectants segment of the water treatment chemicals market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of value. The Asia-Pacific water treatment chemicals market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume. China led the Asia-Pacific water treatment chemicals market in terms of volume in 2016. Companies such as BASF SE (Germany), Ecolab Inc. (US), Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), Kemira OYJ (Finland) have been profiled in this 147 pages research report available at http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/water-treatment-chemicals-market-by-type-coagulants-flocculants-corrosion-inhibitor-scale-inhibitors-biocides-chelating-agents-anti-foaming-agents-ph-adjusters-others-application-indust-market-report.html .

