Global Blood Screening Market to 2025 - Adoption of Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAT) for Blood Screening

DUBLIN, November 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Blood Screening Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Blood Screening market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2025

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing are adoption of nucleic acid amplification test (NAT) for blood screening, rising number of blood donations and blood donors and recent technological developments in blood screening.



Scope of the Report



Based on product and service the market is segmented by instruments, software and services, reagents & kits and assays/consumables. Furthermore instruments are classified into purchase mode.



Reagents & Kits are categorized into ELISA Reagents & Kits, NAT Reagents & Kits and Other Reagents.

By end user the market is segregated into hospitals and blood banks.

Depending on technology the market is bifurcated into western blot assay, reverse polymerase chain reaction (RPCR), enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), nucleic acid test (NAT), next-generation sequencing (NGS) and rapid tests.



Furthermore Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) is divided into enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) Generation and enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) Platform.



Nucleic Acid Test (NAT) is categorized into real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and transcription-mediated amplification.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Global Blood Screening Market, By Product and Service



5 Global Blood Screening Market, By End User



6 Global Blood Screening Market, By Technology



7 Global Blood Screening Market, By Geography



8 Key Player Activities



9 Leading Companies



Abbott Laboratories

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Inc

Biomrieux

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Grifols

Meridian Bioscience Inc

Beckman Coulter (A Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation)

(A Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation) Enzo Biochem Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Lab21

Cepheid

Alere Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gtl3m4/global_blood





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716