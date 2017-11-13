Global Blood Screening Market to 2025 - Adoption of Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAT) for Blood Screening

DUBLIN, November 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Blood Screening Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Blood Screening market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2025
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing are adoption of nucleic acid amplification test (NAT) for blood screening, rising number of blood donations and blood donors and recent technological developments in blood screening.
Scope of the Report
- Based on product and service the market is segmented by instruments, software and services, reagents & kits and assays/consumables. Furthermore instruments are classified into purchase mode.
- Reagents & Kits are categorized into ELISA Reagents & Kits, NAT Reagents & Kits and Other Reagents.
- By end user the market is segregated into hospitals and blood banks.
- Depending on technology the market is bifurcated into western blot assay, reverse polymerase chain reaction (RPCR), enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), nucleic acid test (NAT), next-generation sequencing (NGS) and rapid tests.
- Furthermore Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) is divided into enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) Generation and enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) Platform.
- Nucleic Acid Test (NAT) is categorized into real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and transcription-mediated amplification.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
4 Global Blood Screening Market, By Product and Service
5 Global Blood Screening Market, By End User
6 Global Blood Screening Market, By Technology
7 Global Blood Screening Market, By Geography
8 Key Player Activities
9 Leading Companies
- Abbott Laboratories
- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Inc
- Biomrieux
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- Siemens Healthcare GmbH
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc
- Grifols
- Meridian Bioscience Inc
- Beckman Coulter (A Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation)
- Enzo Biochem Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Lab21
- Cepheid
- Alere Inc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gtl3m4/global_blood
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716