Global Food Preservatives Market 2018-2028

LONDON, November 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Natural, Synthetic, Oils & Fats, Bakery, Dairy & Frozen Products, Snacks, Meat, Poultry & Seafood, Confectionery, Beverages, Antioxidants, Antimicrobials, Others

In 2017, the Global Food Preservatives market was valued at $2521.1m and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2017 to 2022.

The 207-page report provides clear detailed insight into the global food preservatives market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.

The comprehensive report covers the following:

•Global Food Preservatives Market Forecast 2018-2028in Value ($m) and Volume (KT)

• Global Food Preservatives Market Forecastby Product Typein Value ($m) and Volume (KT):

- Natural

- Synthetics

• Global Food Preservatives Market Forecastby Applicationin Value ($m) and Volume (KT):

- Oils & Fats

- Bakery

- Dairy & Frozen Products

- Snacks

- Meat, Poultry & Seafood

- Confectionery

- Beverages

• Global Food Preservatives Market Forecastby Functionin Value ($m) and Volume (KT):

- Antimicrobials

- Antioxidants

- Others

• Global Food Preservatives Market Forecastby Regionin Value ($m) and Volume (KT):

- North America: US, Canada

- Latin America: Mexico, Brazil, rest of Latin America

- Europe: Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe

- Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, Rest of APAC

- RoW: GCC, South Africa, North Africa, Other Countries

Each region is further broken down by product type, application, function, region.

• This report also profiles the followingleading companies:

- Cargill Incorporated.

- Archer Daniels Midland

- Kerry Group

- E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

- Ingredion Incorporated

- BASF SE

- Tate & Lyle PLC

- Roquette Freres

- Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

- CHS Inc.

• This report provides and discusses the qualitative analysis of this market in the form ofDrivers and Restraints

