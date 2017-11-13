Pat McGrath Labs Partners With 300 Entertainment Artist, Maggie Lindemann, To Retail Beauty Products For The First Time Through Spotify

Iconic Luxury Beauty Brand is the First to Retail Cosmetics Through the Streaming Platform

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Pat McGrath Labs, the iconic beauty brand, today announces that, in partnership with 300 Entertainment, Spotify and its merchandise partner Merchbar, will be pioneering an industry-first e-commerce venture that allows fans to buy makeup through the platform. Starting today, Pat McGrath Labs' brand new products will be available globally on Maggie Lindemann's Spotify artist page which can be accessed here.

The "So Obsessed" campaign is a partnership between international make-up artist Pat McGrath and emerging artist Maggie Lindemann, who have collaborated to release a new line of Pat McGrath Labs products featured in the campaign video here. The "So Obsessed' campaign allows Lindemann's fans to instantly purchase the products on her Spotify artist page through its integration with Merchbar, which features the largest selection of artist merchandise on the internet. Timed with the launch of the campaign, Lindemann will debut her new single "Obsessed," which will be available on Spotify November 17, 2017.

This collaboration marks the beginning of a revolutionary route to market for the beauty industry and offers a new revenue stream for artists. Fans will be able to purchase Pat McGrath Labs' newest products using the music streaming platform's partner Merchbar -which primarily allows fans to buy traditional artist-related merchandise such as tour t-shirts and posters.

World-renowned make-up artist McGrath, described by Vogue as one of the most influential women in the beauty industry said, "Beauty, fashion and music have been intrinsically linked since the 1960s."

"In this digitally-empowered, digital era of make-up, where fans crave instant glamour gratification I always want to reach fans where they're most engaged. That's why this relationship with Spotify is absolutely major, because it merges beauty and music in a whole new way, that's never been done before," said McGrath. "I'm thrilled to see it finally come to life."

"It's such an honor to be launching my new single 'Obsessed' along with Pat McGrath Labs," said Lindemann. "Pat is not only a fashion icon, she's an amazing person and a great friend." Of the partnership, Maggie's manager, Gerald Tennison said, "Maggie and I are always searching for new creative ways to disrupt the marketplace so when Pat introduced this opportunity we jumped at the chance."

Music veteran and Co-Founder/CEO of 300 Entertainment, Kevin Liles said, "At 300 Entertainment we believe that the fashion and beauty industry go hand in hand with music, and the partnership between Maggie Lindemann and the Pat McGrath team could not be a better fit."

The launch of Pat McGrath Labs x Maggie Lindemann on Spotify marks the first ever opportunity for young, digital-first music fans to purchase beauty products in this way.

Jordan Gremli, Spotify's Head of Artist and Fan Development, commented, "Maggie Lindemann is an extremely exciting young artist, with over 7 million fans listening to her all over the world every month on Spotify. In partnering with Pat McGrath to offer beauty products in this innovative new way, she will be connecting directly with her fans in the place where they go to enjoy her music already on Spotify.

"We're extremely excited that we have been able to partner with Maggie and Pat to make Spotify the only destination for their new product range - making it a world first for Spotify - and to be able to offer new products directly to her biggest fans."

Spotify announced a partnership with Merchbar in 2016 to offer artist merchandise on the streaming service. Combining Merchbar's innovative artist merchandise offering to Spotify's 140M passionate music fans, Merchbar's advanced platform captures the magic which exists between artists and fans.

"Together with Spotify, we are creating a massive new discovery network to help artists maximize the reach of their merchandise online and help fans discover and buy new products from the artists they love," said Edward Aten, Merchbar's Founder & CEO.

The following new Pat McGrath Labs' products are now available globally on Maggie Lindemann's Spotify page for $22 USD plus shipping: LiquiLUST 007 Liquid Matte Lipstick Shades: POSSESSED, REVELATION RED and NIGHTSHADE.

For more information on PAT McGRATH LABS, visit Patmcgrath.com