Kulicke Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) ("Kulicke Soffa", "K&S" or the "Company"), announced today that it will be exhibiting at the Productronica trade show, from November 14 through November 17, 2017.

Kulicke Soffa will introduce its new Automotive focused solution, Rapid Pro, and showcase several other assembly offerings.

Rapid Pro the first in the new GEN-S performance wire bonder series, Rapid Pro delivers advanced process capabilities to further drive factory efficiency. Real-time monitoring and diagnostics ensure high quality and efficient assembly for automotive and other high-performance, high-reliability semiconductor applications. The GEN-S series also provides smart factory capabilities to further enhance operational efficiencies.

Asterion - is built on a new architecture with enhanced capabilities addressing the industry's growing and evolving power control and storage needs. A single platform handles a multitude of interconnect materials such as large aluminum wire, PowerRibbon and interconnects for battery cells.

APAMA DA (Die Attach) is a next generation platform that delivers high throughput and yields by leveraging unique advances in functionality which includes parallel processing, post pick alignment and inspection as well as patented dynamic calibration technology.

iFLEX - With a new placement head design, it could achieve placement up to 50mm parts on a panel with 50mm pre-mount. This allows the full automation of the pick and place process, eliminating the manual operation. The iFLEX offers high flexibility, fast changeovers for inline and end of line placements as well as the lowest defect rates.

Hybrid Wafer Feeder an innovative solution that enables the combination of ultra-high-speed passive and active placement with high-accuracy flip-chip bonding directly from wafer, ideal for high-volume System-in-Package (SiP), flip-chip, die-attach and wafer-level-package manufacturing. Placement accuracy up to 7µm 3 sigma, provides a compelling alternative to existing commercial solutions.

The Company will be demonstrating these products at Messe München, Hall A2, booth number 139.

About Kulicke Soffa

Kulicke Soffa (NASDAQ: KLIC) is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments. As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly, wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of electronic devices. (www.kns.com)

